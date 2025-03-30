Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMTV stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.