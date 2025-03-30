Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 46.5% in March

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Comstock Holding Companies stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,653. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

