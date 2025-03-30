Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $303,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after buying an additional 870,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,054,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $66,261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,906,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after buying an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

