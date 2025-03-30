Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,278 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $287,144,000 after purchasing an additional 803,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,311,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 47,684 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $28,540,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 467,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 118,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

