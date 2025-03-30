Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 165,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.