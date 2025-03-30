Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 498 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $398,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after buying an additional 401,168 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,178,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,893,000 after buying an additional 198,243 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,440,000 after buying an additional 179,539 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,334 shares of company stock worth $1,383,709. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.