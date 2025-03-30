ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Down 29.5% in March

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 10,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,696. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.1847 dividend. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.