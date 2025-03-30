Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 220.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,168 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.16% of Copart worth $87,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after acquiring an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 106.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Copart by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

