Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,402.43. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Baird R W raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

