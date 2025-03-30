Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $154.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

