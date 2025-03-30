Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,404 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Post worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,359,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Post by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Post by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE POST opened at $115.01 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

