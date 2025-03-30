Cormark Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$21.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.89.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$13.01 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$12.87 and a 12 month high of C$26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.74.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.53, for a total transaction of C$78,022.35. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total transaction of C$353,527.08. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.