Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 4,208 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $937,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,940,366.50. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $122.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

