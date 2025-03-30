Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

