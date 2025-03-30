Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

