Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $100.69 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $100.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00005167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

