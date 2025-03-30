Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 5,283 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $27,735.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,059,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,311,477.25. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Arora Ashish sold 710 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $3,727.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Arora Ashish sold 35,203 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $189,040.11.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Arora Ashish sold 23,813 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $128,590.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $335,400.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $356,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $120,275.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $111,987.50.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $124,525.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $119,637.50.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of -0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $209.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile



Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

