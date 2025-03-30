CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $355.77 and last traded at $356.99. 824,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,762,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.56.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,016,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

