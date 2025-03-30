CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CSX stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

CSX Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,117,000 after purchasing an additional 455,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after buying an additional 726,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after buying an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

