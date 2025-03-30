Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $124.42 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFR. DA Davidson cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

