Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTSO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.78. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

