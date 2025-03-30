Dale Irwin Sells 23,554 Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) President Dale Irwin sold 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $19,078.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,285.58. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dale Irwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 3rd, Dale Irwin sold 2,076 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $2,678.04.
Greenidge Generation Price Performance
GREE opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenidge Generation
About Greenidge Generation
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.
