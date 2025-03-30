Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Update

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Davis Commodities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Davis Commodities stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) by 354.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Davis Commodities worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Davis Commodities Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DTCK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Davis Commodities has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

