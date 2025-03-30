Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.35 and last traded at $111.93, with a volume of 1287075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

