DeepOnion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.61 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $471,630.99 and $4.61 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00005136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248,106.95 or 2.99942528 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

