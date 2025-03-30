Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,276 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 168,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

