Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Amundi grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

