Dent Market Cap Hits $73.15 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $73.15 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

