Dero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,883.95 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $19,883.95 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,223.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.00 or 0.00368887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.98 or 0.00259518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00020124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

