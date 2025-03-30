Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $24.28 during midday trading on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.