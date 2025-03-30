Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,200 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 2,159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.7 days.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of DGEAF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539. Diageo has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.
About Diageo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.