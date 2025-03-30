Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,200 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 2,159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.7 days.

Shares of DGEAF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539. Diageo has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

