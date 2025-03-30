Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,253,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.