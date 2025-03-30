Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,525,000 after buying an additional 76,574,185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,202,000 after acquiring an additional 122,344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,110 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,337,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

