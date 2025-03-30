Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $16,039.14 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 20,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $16,039.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505.08. This trade represents a 62.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, W Keith Smith sold 10,300 shares of Direct Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $7,828.00.

On Friday, March 21st, W Keith Smith sold 5,831 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $4,431.56.

On Wednesday, March 19th, W Keith Smith sold 10,171 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $8,136.80.

On Monday, March 17th, W Keith Smith sold 8,657 shares of Direct Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $6,319.61.

On Friday, March 14th, W Keith Smith sold 15,874 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $12,222.98.

On Wednesday, March 12th, W Keith Smith sold 14,881 shares of Direct Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $12,351.23.

Direct Digital stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 6.61.

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

