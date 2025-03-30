DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 7,893 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.