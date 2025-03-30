DnB Asset Management AS Sells 1,175 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 145,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,175,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $11,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $724,720,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $158.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $205.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.39 and its 200 day moving average is $170.03.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.40.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

