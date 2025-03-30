Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.07. 443,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 289,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Dolly Varden Silver Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert John Mcleod sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$29,400.00. Insiders own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

