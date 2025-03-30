Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 87,331 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $14.08 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

