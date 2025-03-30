Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 1,559 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Allianz SE bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 26,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $31.00 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

