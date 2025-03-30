Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Dover by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $168.20 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

