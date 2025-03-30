DURECT’s (DRRX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 300.62% and a negative net margin of 198.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

