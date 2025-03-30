Dynex (DNX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.52 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $4.52 million and $291,580.82 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,758.71 or 0.99809654 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,318.71 or 0.99278994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 101,428,663 coins and its circulating supply is 101,428,466 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 101,418,258.7163649. The last known price of Dynex is 0.04418327 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $328,146.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.