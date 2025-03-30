Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 57.9% in March

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock remained flat at $9.31 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $9.81.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.