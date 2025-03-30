Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 57.9% in March

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock remained flat at $9.31 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $9.81.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

