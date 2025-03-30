Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Short Interest Up 135.3% in March

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.39% of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

