Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,565 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 46.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

EA opened at $144.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average is $144.63. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,405.12. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,018,560 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.