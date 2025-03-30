Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,037 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $173,055,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after purchasing an additional 324,159 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after buying an additional 285,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 878.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,388,000 after buying an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

