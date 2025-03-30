Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,893 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.