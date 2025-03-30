Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,365 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 27.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,456,000 after acquiring an additional 168,111 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $146.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average is $159.03. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

