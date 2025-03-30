Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 17,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PINS opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,497.84. This trade represents a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,753 shares of company stock valued at $11,640,201. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

