Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 229,965 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Loews by 92.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 229,956 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Loews by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,115 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $12,727,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,012,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $4,043,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,705,529 shares in the company, valued at $569,165,301.52. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,860 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,463. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.80. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

